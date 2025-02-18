Dr David Cartland’s Substack

Breaking the silence-the conversations
Episode #3 Harry Fisher EMPT
  
Dr. David Cartland
1
1:15:55
Breaking the silence-the conversations
Episode #4 Nicola Myall
  
Dr. David Cartland
17
1:33:23
Natural alternatives to PPI drugs for Gastro-Oesophageal Reflux Disease (GORD).
It is estimated that GORD affects between 10% and 30% of the adult population in developed countries (1), and while common, can be a distressing symptom…
  
Dr. David Cartland
7
Breaking the silence-the conversations
Episode #2 Victoria Rixon
  
Dr. David Cartland
2
1:02:40
Breaking the silence-the conversations.
Episode #1 Dr Daniel Armstrong
  
Dr. David Cartland
1
58:23
The DUTY of Candour and Good Medical Practice.
On the 1st anniversary of the GMC’s ironic revision of their Good Medical Practice guidelines, I was sent an email article to bring fresh attention to…
  
Dr. David Cartland
2

January 2025

Letter to the GMC.
After speaking out publicly about the dangers of the COVID 19 vaccine in early 2022, I was reported to the GMC. My rebuttal….
  
Dr. David Cartland
20
The scars of a mask
By Dr David Cartland
  
Dr. David Cartland
3
A Doctor’s Despair
By Dr David Cartland
  
Dr. David Cartland
7
Breaking the silence
An article written in February 2022
  
Dr. David Cartland
5
Adapting extensive medical skills to become a health and well-being coach
This article is about what I believe should be the fundamental approaches to being the best possible doctor caring for patients.
  
Dr. David Cartland
1
