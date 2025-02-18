Dr David Cartland’s Substack
Breaking the silence-the conversations
Episode #3 Harry Fisher EMPT
7 hrs ago
Dr. David Cartland
18
1
1:15:55
Breaking the silence-the conversations
Episode #4 Nicola Myall
Feb 16
Dr. David Cartland
83
17
1:33:23
Breaking the silence-the conversations
Episode #3 Harry Fisher EMPT
Feb 14
Dr. David Cartland
9
2
1:15:55
Natural alternatives to PPI drugs for Gastro-Oesophageal Reflux Disease (GORD).
It is estimated that GORD affects between 10% and 30% of the adult population in developed countries (1), and while common, can be a distressing symptom…
Feb 12
Dr. David Cartland
42
7
Breaking the silence-the conversations
Episode #2 Victoria Rixon
Feb 9
Dr. David Cartland
16
2
1:02:40
Breaking the silence-the conversations.
Episode #1 Dr Daniel Armstrong
Feb 7
Dr. David Cartland
16
1
58:23
The DUTY of Candour and Good Medical Practice.
On the 1st anniversary of the GMC’s ironic revision of their Good Medical Practice guidelines, I was sent an email article to bring fresh attention to…
Feb 2
Dr. David Cartland
13
2
January 2025
Letter to the GMC.
After speaking out publicly about the dangers of the COVID 19 vaccine in early 2022, I was reported to the GMC. My rebuttal….
Jan 31
Dr. David Cartland
42
20
The scars of a mask
By Dr David Cartland
Jan 30
Dr. David Cartland
26
3
A Doctor’s Despair
By Dr David Cartland
Jan 30
Dr. David Cartland
32
7
Breaking the silence
An article written in February 2022
Jan 29
Dr. David Cartland
11
5
Adapting extensive medical skills to become a health and well-being coach
This article is about what I believe should be the fundamental approaches to being the best possible doctor caring for patients.
Jan 29
Dr. David Cartland
18
1
