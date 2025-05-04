Breaking the silence-the conversations

I was delighted to welcome Barry Love, a man who was previously very fit and held a full time job whilst into his 60’s. He decided as his job was in close proximity with the public he’d have the Covid-19 vaccine back in 2021 when the roll out began. Having had three jabs, each time he was vaccinated he suffered some very serious medical issues including mini strokes and pericarditis . Several doctors openly speculated that the vaccine ‘may’ be the cause but refused to actually go further and lay Barry’s highly concerning medical issues at the vaccines door.

Barry was offered the Moderna booster, rightly querying it because of the previous issues & he was told it was absolutely fine by the nurse only to later discover he should never have received it in the first place due to his cardiac episodes.

Here Barry recounts his experiences and coping with his ‘highly probable’ vaccine injuries.

