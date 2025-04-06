Breaking the silence-the conversations

Share this postDr David Cartland’s SubstackBreaking the silence-the conversationsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript14Share this postDr David Cartland’s SubstackBreaking the silence-the conversationsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore41Breaking the silence-the conversationsNikDr. David CartlandApr 06, 202514Share this postDr David Cartland’s SubstackBreaking the silence-the conversationsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore41ShareTranscriptRecorded early 2024. Anaphylaxis and subsequent multi-systemic symptoms...SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postDr David Cartland’s SubstackBreaking the silence-the conversationsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreDr David Cartland’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsDr. David CartlandRecent PostsBreaking the silence-the conversationsApr 4 • Dr. David CartlandBreaking the silence-the conversationsMar 28 • Dr. David CartlandBreaking the silence-the conversationsMar 26 • Dr. David CartlandBreaking the silence-the conversationsMar 21 • Dr. David CartlandBreaking the silence-the conversationsMar 21 • Dr. David CartlandBreaking the silence-the conversationsMar 19 • Dr. David CartlandBreaking the silence-the conversationsMar 16 • Dr. David Cartland
Share this post