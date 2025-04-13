Playback speed
Breaking the silence-the conversations

Episode #16 Fergus McCausland
Dr. David Cartland
Apr 13, 2025
I was delighted to have an in-depth long-awaited conversation with Fergus, who is now free having left the threat reserved for NHS whistleblowers having been an NHS nurse between 2003 and 2020. We discuss all aspects of his career and what he is up to since leaving the NHS.

Now free from the NHS we reflect upon the NHS during the pre and post-covid era. …

