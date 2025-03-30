Since February 2022 I’ve been very fortunate to be invited to many interviews with some amazing people. Mostly zoom but also in person. It is so important to give each other a voice in times where censorship is still rife. It’s improved with independent new media but the shadow ban still remains on certain platforms even on those we’re told advocate for ‘free speech’.

These days I’ve switched roles & I’m more the interviewer with my Breaking the silence series, but I’ve met so many brave and courageous people these last few months and I’m honoured each time someone tells me their story. It’s so important these often harrowing accounts are heard all over the world after being silenced for so long or the fear of repercussions during the Covid era kept people from telling their stories.

I’ve thoroughly enjoyed all the interviews I’ve done, even those early day ones when the nerves kicked in massively. It’s difficult to think of one particular favourite so I’ve whittled them down to three!

Back in June 2023, at the very inspiring

Better Way conference in Bath, UK I was invited to be interviewed by

. Both organisations I’ve admired for a long time. What an honour.

My interview here ⬇️

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/chd-tv-exclusive-with-dr-david-cartland/exclusive-with-dr-david-cartland/

In August 2022 I was delighted to be invited by the legend that is

to his very popular podcast, The Delingpod. I’ve always admired James and his interview style. A man that asks interesting, probing and profound questions & he certainly didn’t hold back with me!

Interview here ⬇️

https://delingpole.podbean.com/e/dr-david-cartland/

Finally one of my very first interviews with the very brilliant

in February 2022. I’ll always be very grateful to them for giving me the chance to be heard in those early days.

Interview here ⬇️

https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/nhs-in-crisis-covid-19-vaccines-a-duty-of-care-and-why-doctors-are-leaving-the-nhs

Further interviews can be viewed here from

article from November 2022 ⬇️

https://totalityofevidence.com/dr-david-cartland/

The response to Breaking the silence has been phenomenal. There are many more episodes to come. My thanks again to all those brave people who’ve come forward so far. I salute you.

The world needs to know.

Watch this space!