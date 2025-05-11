Breaking the silence-the conversations.

**Trigger warning** conversation mentions suicide.

I was pleased to welcome Trudi Galloway to this emotional episode of Breaking the silence. We discuss the horrific fallout of Covid-19 lockdowns and the devastating impact on families throughout the U.K. and beyond. Trudi’s son Benjamin took his own life during lockdown in July 2020 aged 25. Trudi talks candidly about events leading up to that tragic day. And life after such an unimaginable great loss.

Trudi is an avid supporter of the suicide prevention charity called Baton Of Hope (read about them here: batonofhopeuk.org) and is proud to carry the baton for them in Leeds on the 10th September, which also coincides with World Suicide Prevention Day. Trudi has also turned her hand to writing songs, having contacted the Swan Song, ‘The Swan Song Project gives people living with terminal illnesses, dealing with bereavement or planning their end stages of life the opportunity and support to write and record their own original song.’ Trudi wrote this profound & poignant song with Jamie Roberts called ‘Start Talking’, you can hear it here: https://swansongproject.co.uk/start-talking/

Finally and I quote, some wise words from this brave lady:

“Suicide is everybody’s business. It’s not a dirty word. It shouldn’t be a taboo. It shouldn’t have stigma attached to it. It can happen to anybody doesn’t matter what background”

Thank you for watching and your ongoing support.

NEED HELP?

Samaritans – 116 123

CALM – 0800 585858

Text ‘SHOUT’ to 85258

PAPYRUS (U35’s) – 0800 068 4141

SWITCHBOARD (LGBTQ+) – 0300 330 0630