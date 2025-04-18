Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Dr David Cartland’s Substack

Breaking the silence-the conversations

Episode #17 Stephen Berry
Dr. David Cartland's avatar
Dr. David Cartland
Apr 18, 2025
∙ Paid
1
2
Share

Today we welcome Stephen Berry who has worked in the pharmaceutical industry for the bulk of his career since 1999. Based out of Ontario in Canada his main career focus of work was initially sales and moving into marketing/communications for ‘big pharma’. He left the industry in 2019 at the dawn of the pandemic as he witnessed some uncomfortable aspects…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Dr David Cartland’s Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Dr David Cartland’s Substack
Dr David Cartland’s Substack
Authors
Dr. David Cartland's avatar
Dr. David Cartland
Recent Posts
Breaking the silence-the conversations
  Dr. David Cartland
Breaking the silence-the conversations
  Dr. David Cartland
Breaking the silence-the conversations
  Dr. David Cartland
Breaking the silence-the conversations
  Dr. David Cartland
Breaking the silence-the conversations
  Dr. David Cartland
Breaking the silence-the conversations
  Dr. David Cartland
Breaking the silence-the conversations
  Dr. David Cartland