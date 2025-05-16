Breaking the silence-the conversations.

Today I speak with Dr Marcus De Brun, a doctor whose situation I have kept a very close eye on given the similar level of witch-hunt and shenanigans of the medical profession and regulators towards him. His bravery and steadfast commitment to integrity, truth and professional standards has got him in the cross hairs of the Irish medical council who will…
