Breaking the silence-the conversations

I was delighted to welcome to the latest episode Donna Nicholas, who recounts the experience of an alleged but in reality all too common complication of the novel gene based injection sold to us as a safe and effective ‘vaccine’ for all the right reasons.

She recounts how her symptoms developed and their temporal relationship to the jabs.

She recounts the trauma of the experience and in particular reflects on her feelings that people not affected fail to realise the impact not just on her but everyone she cares about.

This includes the direct and indirect effects on her family in particular her children.

We discussed her views on the hallowed ‘vaccine damage (non) payment scheme’ and that she hasn’t even contemplated applying due to her experience of hearing the rife gaslighting and instant dismissal even of barn door cases in her social circles where you have to prove you’re 60% injured.

A further insight into living with covid jab injury and its impact on everyday life by this very brave whistleblower.

More interviews incoming.

Please share and consider subscribing to the Substack to help amplify these important experiences.

**Disclaimer: All views expressed are by the individual being interviewed. No liability is inferred by sharing their independent views on a wide range of matters**