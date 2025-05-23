Breaking the silence-the conversations

For the latest episode of Breaking the silence I was extremely delighted to have a conversation with Barry Young who is an Ex-Pat living in New Zealand and worked as a data analyst.

As we initially discuss he is a more than capable and analytical mind and despite a role in organising systems to aid the jab roll out soon smelt a rat. He noticed ‘rare coincidences’ keep on happening (as they seemingly do in 2019-2025) in multiple clusters and decided to raise the flag and whistleblow. This was when the attack on his career, reputation and safety began as he was targeted by the powers that be simply for highlighting such clusters, asking inconvenient questions and raising a red flag. His life hasn’t been the same since which we discuss at length in this episode.

A very interesting conversation and many parallels with my own whistleblowing horror show! Hope you enjoy. Please like share and follow this substack to raise its profile and give a voice to the silenced! These conversations should be on every TV screen and mainstream news bulletins.

Let’s make it happen!

**Disclaimer: All views expressed are by the individual being interviewed. No liability is inferred by sharing their independent views on a wide range of matters**