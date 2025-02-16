Breaking the silence-the conversations.

I was delighted to welcome the first-time whistle blower who since leaving the NHS has felt safe to speak out which is a sad indictment on the ‘encouragement’ of whistle blowing and ‘freedom to speak up guardianship’ that the NHS preaches and widely promotes.

Nicola is an Emergency care support worker for 3-4 years working alongside and out on the road with qualified paramedics on all emergency call outs so experienced the real frontline of the covid era from community call outs, residential/nursing home experiences to A+E/Covid ward interactions and handovers. She also witnessed the covid hospital experience from the perspective of being a patient herself as well as a relative of her son. She describes her observations of empty hospitals and endless stand-by’s but despite this going home to hear stories on the TV of ‘packed to the rafters’ hospitals and ITU’s which simply didn’t correlate.

For speaking out, questioning policy and having dissenting views from the mainstream, Nicola quickly became known as a rebel and felt as if to be a trouble maker. She received shunning from colleagues, friends and family that have left emotional scars. When she declined the jab herself not only was she placed in a highly coercive and intimidating situation as she describes through the conversation, she was immediately labelled a conspiracy theorist and it was commented that the managers ‘trust the science not Facebook’.

We hear of Nicola’s experience of the process of hospital entry policy at the peak of the insanity, lockdowns and their consequent heartbreaking collateral damage and inhumanity. She discusses PPE (or lack of), and patients being put on the covid ward based upon flawed testing at the point of entry in hospital despite having no respiratory symptoms or signs and treated as if they had leprosy! A harrowing account of a highly tragic miscarriage scenario whereby the partner was not allowed to transit with his utterly heartbroken miscarriage victim partner to hospital because this was ‘policy’ in addition to witnessing tearful goodbyes in admissions being transitedto hospital with spouses saying goodbye not knowing if this would be the last time they saw their spouse for similar ‘protocol’ driven heartless unethical reasons.

She shares a number of anecdotal heartbreaking experiences particularly around the inhumane and unnecessary treatment of elderly, their abandonment by the NHS, in addition to the overzealous and unethical gung-ho use of end of life syringe drivers used on residents/patients who were not in the dying phase of their illness.

Her experiences have left her with PTSD and has highly emotional flashbacks, eventually leading to her leaving the NHS despite her patient centred and dedicated approach. She also left the country to move to France where she practices in a number of more holistic arenas and getting positive results and feedback leading to job satisfaction and freedom to practice without the fear of NHS retribution.

Hope you enjoy this candid expose on a brave whistleblower speaking out in her true identity for the first time.

*Apologies for the poor sound quality at times during this feed as Nicola was filming in a remote location*

