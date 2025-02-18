Breaking the silence-the conversations.

**Thank you for all your incredible support these last few weeks. Episode #3 is now unlocked. Enjoy the truth bombs!**

I have known this incredibly brave, and highly skilled, Christian, American Paramedic and military veteran for a number of years as we have both braved the world of speaking out against the covid narrative publicly and faced the subsequent reputational, career and financial implications and cost for what has been a lock step zero tolerance to ‘questioning the science’, as we were continually told, the science is settled.

Harry is based out of Oklahoma and has been an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) since 1997 and subsequently a Paramedic throughout the covid-19 era, trained to a high level of experience in all area’s of advanced life support (ALS). He felt that what was being represented by the mainstream media was at odds to his lived clinical experience/observations and decided to blow the whistle. He did this mainly via podcasts and the social media platform of Twitter/X and has been loud, proud and extremely courageous for continuing to share his perspective against mounting adversity. Things have been slightly better for him in terms of regulatory disciplinary and his right to free speech has been recognised along with all USA constitutional rights. Harry has experienced a large degree of censorship along the way with no apparent mainstream media interest in his alternative perspective of events.

For this crime of free thought and critical thinking he has faced a social media and career backlash, not quite blacklisted but shunned by his previously high paying roles and forced to take lower paid jobs as a consequence to his dissenting views. Despite this Harry similar to my own experience has been labelled a ‘grifter’ and is constantly daily abused by a swarm of nasty and obsessive internet trolls that we have in common that spend many hours a day screen shotting and making defamatory, malicious and harassing comments about us both. Harry has faced a huge back lash from this group but has decided in his wisdom not to feed the trolls and continue none the less.

In our conversation we discuss his experience of empty hospitals, sharp upticks in jab injury morbidity and mortality and being called out constantly to what Harry describes as the ‘Pfizer line’ where often people would collapse directly after the covid-19 jab and require emergency medical ALS, even seeing patients die. Despite this often there would be no reaction to those queuing up to take the ‘safe and effective’ jab who remained in line for their turn at Covid Russian roulette.

Harry has written a book about his experience called ‘Safe and effective for profit: A Paramedics story exposing American Genocide’. A description of this book taken from Amazon read: ‘Harry Fisher’s critical view of mRNA injuries gained widespread attention when he posted a viral video recounting a chilling experience: “I’m a paramedic who performed CPR in a Pfizer line. During CPR, a nurse remarked, ‘This is the second one in two weeks.’”



This video attracted millions of views and a flood of comments from individuals sharing their own losses and injuries following mRNA vaccinations. Despite its popularity, the video and the testimonies were swiftly removed by TikTok under the claim of “terrorist activity.”



Harry’s determination to share factual information, grounded in his dual military and medical background, faced severe censorship across social media platforms - platforms now known to be monitored by U.S. government agencies. In his compelling account, Harry portrays the current struggle as a battle on multiple fronts - mental, physical and spiritual. He calls for urgent action to halt these ongoing threats, urging readers to fight for the future of their children.



The book details the adventures of several medical freedom advocates from both the medical field as well as everyday citizens who saved lives through grassroots efforts. A special thanks goes to Dr. James Thorp, Dr. Kelly Victory, Dr. Mary Bowden, Steve Kirsch, and Dr. Peter McCullough for their support of this project and inspiring friendship to the authors’.

I hope you enjoy Harry’s conversation whereby he tells some of the horror stories from the frontlines, describes systemic failures and questionable science/ethics, his direct observations at the ‘peak’ of the pandemic compared to events post roll out of the jab and exercises his right of free speech and expression as according to the First amendment of constitutional right. Thankyou all for your ongoing support.

