Breaking the silence-the conversations.

I was delighted to speak to this brave and first-time public whistleblower Mike Potts who has experienced a wide range of clinical and personal observations in his professional capacity during the covid era.
Mike is a registered Mental health nurse with experience in NHS management. He gave 27-years’ service to the NHS in this role before leaving in 2012…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Dr David Cartland’s Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.