Breaking the silence-the conversations

Episode #5 Mike Potts
Dr. David Cartland
Feb 21, 2025
I was delighted to speak to this brave and first-time public whistleblower Mike Potts who has experienced a wide range of clinical and personal observations in his professional capacity during the covid era.

Mike is a registered Mental health nurse with experience in NHS management. He gave 27-years’ service to the NHS in this role before leaving in 2012…

Dr. David Cartland
