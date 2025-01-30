The power of a smile,
The anguish of a frown,
To tell someone you’re feeling great,
To signal when you’re down.
We smile when we are joyful,
We frown when things get tough,
Our faces show the world our thoughts,
Our grimace when we feel rough.
The barrier to this — the facial mask,
The debate of whether it works,
To stop the spread of covid? No.
But yes to displays of joy and fear and mirth.
To see our children suffering,
In an emotionless world of fears,
To see our children reaching out,
A masked child’s scars bring tears.
We rely on the power of our faces,
To tell the world we’re fine,
We rely on the power of expression,
To show all the feelings of mine.
It’s time to lose the facial masks,
For the good of humankind,
So we connect again as humans do,
And display our souls and mind.
Let us see in years to come,
When we hope we’ve won this race,
The needs and dreams of all the world,
Freely etched upon our face.
The Royal College of Speech and Language Therapy have admitted children are now in a public health crisis.
''‘We’ve heard from teachers seeing significant numbers of children coming to school who have very little language if ANY at the P level and they are raising high levels of conern about that.''
https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newscottish-covid-19-inquiry-12-nov-ad2?utm_source=publication-search
Also
‘‘A ‘HUGE IMPACT’ on speech and language development…that goes back to the masks…ALOT IF IT comes back to masks.’’
‘‘We’ve got children with AMERICAN ACCENTS because all they see is youtube or American things on TV.’’
‘‘Our needs for speech and language therapy rose by around 30% coming back from the first lockdown.’’
‘‘We experienced HUGE amounts of children coming in after the first lockdown who were INCAPABLE OF PLAYING.’’
https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/exclusivescottish-covid-19-inquiry-bd8
