“Courage is contagious. When a brave man takes a stand, the spines of others are often stiffened’ - Billy Graham

Back on one cold midwinter day in January 2022, thousands upon thousands of people gathered peacefully in London to support the NHS. Organised by NHS100k, they were there to protest against the UK government mandating the Covid-19 vaccine to all staff within our National Health Service. Workers were being threatened with losing their jobs if they didn’t comply and hand over their bodily autonomy. Many staff laid down their uniforms in Trafalgar Square in peaceful protest & solidarity against the impending sinister mandate about to be made compulsory. Never underestimate the power of the people as a few days later the government decided against it. Safety in numbers perhaps?

Only months before a majority of MP’s had voted in the abhorrent mandate on all care workers to have the vaccine. ‘No jab no job’ as the well known slogan went. Unsurprisingly this led to a mass exodus from the care workers industry & thousands of unsung heroes were lost to other sectors or unemployment. Some truly dark days in our history.

With the ‘power of the people’ making a difference once more and the NHS staff saved from their bodily autonomy being violated, the protest made waves. The public supported them, and the powers that be had no choice other than to u-turn on their absurd, unethical & immoral decision.

Yet when it came to speaking up for the public and seeing the harms that a certain novel medical therapeutic was doing, there was a deathly silence from the majority of the NHS. Tumbleweed. Nada. Zilch.

I’ve received so many messages from NHS staff saying they agree with everything I’ve said, just they can’t make it public. Into the hundreds in fact. A recurring theme. They give various reasons including status, mortgage, promotion & most common, a fear of repercussions. So many times that I’ve actually lost count now that people have agreed with my stance but not publicly backed it. Pulled me to one side and said to me I was right at GP surgeries I’d worked at and say they were horrified at what was happening. Knocks on the door during my lunch and then tell me of the horrors they were seeing when it came to patients. The suffering, but still they said nothing. They all knew.

I have been called a ‘hero’ for my stance on the jabs many times. Not a title that sits easily with me personally. I was just doing my job, seeing so many people injured and debilitated or worse, by a novel injection and merely raising the alarm on my findings and clinical observations. With the somewhat naive hope that others might join me. That’s what the medical professionals do isn’t it? Speak out against harms they’re seeing. Or they do if they’re not bought by ‘big pharma’ anyway. Just over three years later from speaking out that certainly isn’t the case. Assange once said “courage is a much rarer attribute than intelligence” and how I’ve discovered that tenfold. Don’t misunderstand me, I appreciate the support but standing with me would be so much better and beneficial for so many more over these last few months years.

Dr Aseem Malhotra posted on X a few months back that ‘one of the U.K.’s most respected and recognised doctors’ who ‘didn’t take the covid vaccine as he thought something ‘was off’ from the beginning. His intuition was proven right but was too afraid to use his very influential platform to speak out’ (link: https://x.com/draseemmalhotra/status/1921602095003607230?s=46&t=OyLmiQ0nQ9AWk_hLUIzRTg.) Just for a minute imagine the effect a doctor so well known (whoever they are) would’ve had if the press had reported his comments. In an ideal world it would’ve caused great ripples in the trust of this product early on but as we know any dissent by the minority was heavily censored. Deliberately.

I am painfully aware of how difficult and frightening it can be, being that lone voice in the midst of silence and sinister pushback from various organisations. I have been harassed, censored, trolled, abused and physically assaulted for trying to tell people what I’ve witnessed. I know others have received the same or similar.

It’s been nearly 5 years, very long years for the many with vaccine injuries. And still we are no further with an easy and supportive way for people to rightfully claim compensation for their injuries and bereavements. Medical support is still woefully lacking too. A taboo subject. I’m often told by my clients that doctors refuse to believe it, and some are even mocked for suggesting they have a vaccine injury?! Pretty disgusting behaviour from a profession with ‘Do No Harm’ touted as the gospel once upon a time.

We need to do better. Much better.

On a final note my eternal thanks to all that took a stand to raise the alarm, speak up, speak out, whatever you want to address it as. Medical professionals, scientists, teachers, journalists, Joe Public, anyone who tried to alert people to the dangers, to the injuries, to the buried information, to the distorted reporting etc. I know it takes courage and integrity to go against the grain. And I know how it often costs dearly in every aspect of your life…….