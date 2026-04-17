Breaking the silence-the conversations.

We discuss Richards cancer journey having originally had a successful bladder cancer treated many years previously and received excellent care both practically and emotionally supported.

Things couldn’t have been in more stark contrast in a relapse that started shortly after recieving his two Covid jabs and a booster leading to rapid progressive urothelial cancer that originally showed promising response to conventional and naturopathic treatment (Lymph nodes reduced and bony lesions fully resolved) and in a matter of weeks had aggressively spread leading to his death.

We discuss the potential for mechanisms and evidence of this phenomenon generally and discuss Harriet’s experience of those doctors ‘involved’ in his care and issues arising including lack of communication skills, general rudeness and doctors not reading notes prior to consultations. We also discuss the response of the oncology team when Harriet consulted the opinion of an outspoken oncology professor who supported her and reiterated their own experience of aggressive cancer in the jabbed community in addition to the phenomenon of aggressive relapse after a long period of remission in temporal relation to the covid shot.

When confronting those who ‘cared’ for Richard she was met with anger, dismissed and told the letter was ‘trumpian’ despite being written by an eminent specialist professor colleague. She later appealed to her GP to consider stopping the covid jab role out to be similarly dismissed and advised that whilst they had sympathy for her case they would continue to administer the nationally ‘mandated’ schedule in earnest.

Warning: wine may be required when watching this latest episode!!!

Thank you for watching and your continued support.