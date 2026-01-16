Breaking the silence-the conversations

Today I was delighted to have a conversation with Cheryl Grainger. Cheryl is a former self employed pharmaceutical training consultant turned independent researcher and a public health advocate.

She has been a warrior and first came to my attention for her work analysing the Pfizer trial data.

In the conversation we discuss her quest for transparency from the MHRA in particularly the long and convoluted attempts of the MHRA to hide and obfuscate the data being requested.

What was Cheryl asking of the MHRA I hear you cry. As a concerned individual and hearing claims of safety and efficacy in pregnant women this didn’t correlate with a number of facts. Pregnant women were excluded from pre roll out clinical trials hence where could this safe assertion have come from. Likewise some incidental unknown pregnancies did enter the trial in error with outcomes less than reassuring regarding fetal outcomes reported and significant numbers of adverse events.

There was a cohort prospective surveillance group of volunteer pregnant women who agreed to be monitored after the Covid vaccine. Cheryl has faced an ondling battle simple to find out what happened to this cohort, especially given that the Covid vaccine is now a mainstream antenatal ‘vaccine’ offered to all expectant mothers.

The conversation discussed the finding of this study finally and after many strongly worded letters and attempts, the data is truly damning. How on earth has this been hidden and allowed to be injected based on the adverse event reports we discuss in this must see conversation.

Cheryl’s you are a warrior. This episode needs international coverage and findings shouted from the rooftops.

Given my strike off for calling out an obstetrician making premature and demonstrably false (based on this data) claims of safety and efficacy it begs the question. How has this been allowed to happen in one of the most protected patient groups in medicine.

You can find Cheryl here:

X: @cherylgrainger4

: Misinformation Monitor Part 1~ https://substack.com/@cherylgrainger/note/p-161250336

Web:

https://www.the-situation-room.com/

(Summaries of Pfizer Document Analysis).