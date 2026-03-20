Breaking the silence-the conversations.

Today we spoke to ex-nurse Carly Lou

Her situation came to my attention after seeing the TikTok video below and realising what they had done to me they had also done to others.

We first hear about why she was motivated to become a nurse, her career mainly in neuro-rehabilitation where her patients were complex and the nurse patient relationship is closer due to the amount of nursing required and personal stories.

She had already started to question much of the Covid science ™️ and policy. The benefit of having family and social contacts in this particular disabled group was always an integral part of emotional support and recovery.

When the government announced lockdowns Carly Lou experienced first hand from one day to the next the Orwellian and inhumane policy that made patients prisoners in their own rooms and relative visits were suddenly banned. This of course affected patients mental health and emotional recovery and we discuss a case of how this led to patients refusing treatment due to the mental impact leading to complications.

She decided after watching macabre clinical practice that she wanted to attend a lockdown protest in London, travelling a large distance and dressed proudly in her nurse uniform. Merely attending and not speaking news of this action spread like wildfire eventually leading back to her management.

A case was built against her and she was fired and subsequently NMC used her social media posts where she simply expressed her factual concerns and free speech leading to her licence being revoked.

She decided to retrain and upon a DBS check for the role she was advised (unbeknown to her) that she was indefinitely barred from working with children and vulnerable adults for merely attending a protest and her social media output!!

Please watch this explosive and anger inducing interview with a warrior and wonderful human!! Anyone who is triggered by this conversation and feels they can support this mother of three please contact me. We cannot let this injustice stand. The DBS is not a weapon to be used for Covid dissenters it is a list for criminals and folk who have harmed children and vulnerable adults.

A glass of wine or two may be required for this one. Sit back and ‘enjoy’ and share share share. This story needs traction, exposure and awareness raised as two good people are tarnished by the system and made unable to earn a living!

As ever thank you for all for your ongoing support, appreciated more than you’ll ever know.

References:

Carly’s DBS video: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZNR9KYshy/