Breaking the silence-the conversations

Phillip Bevington, vaccine bereaved.

**Trigger warning, mention of suicide**

For this conversation I spoke to a gentleman local to me in Cornwall who has lived through his very own covid vaccine tragedy. Prior to covid era, Phillip has led a very interesting life. He travelled to Papua New Guinea where he met and subsequently adopted his son. He has achieved many things in a colorful life which we discuss during our conversation, authoring and working in the medical field as a paramedic.

We discuss the tragic case of his adopted son, who was a fit healthy man at the peak of his life. That sadly changed after the covid jabs which initially triggered neuropsychiatric events where he became almost catatonic with depression but subsequently developed chest pain symptoms which were dismissed as non-cardiac. Sadly, one bad bout of chest pain led to him call out for his dad in distress which tragically led to his slipping away in the arms of his loving father.

After this tragedy, Phillip faced the prospect of getting answers from the medical profession suffering a collective case of Ostrich Syndrome around all things covid vaccine liability. He tells us of the results of his healthy son’s postmortem essentially confirming multitude of venous thromboembolism to his lungs as well as coronary pathology around his coronary vessels but also the damage that this jab had done to his heart muscle. The jabs literally broke his heart!

Since then, Phillip has connected the dots with the temporal relationship between the jab and his son’s sudden decline in mental and physical health on the background of zero medical history. However, a death by natural causes was the verdict of the inquest by a senior Cornwall coroner. There is nothing ‘natural’ about the sudden and untimely amount of pathology found in a young man’s body leading to his sudden death. Phillip has tried to raise the red flag and ask questions around his son’s death to be met with silence, obfuscation and gaslighting.

I hope this hard-hitting account goes viral as this is one of many many accounts of sudden deaths after the ‘vaccine’ being swept under an ever-bulging NHS carpet of hiding facts.

Please share far and wide.

https://www.ukcvfamily.org/

**Disclaimer: All views expressed are by the individual being interviewed. No liability is inferred by sharing their independent views on a wide range of matters**