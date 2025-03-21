Breaking the silence- the conversations

Ruth McAuley is a vaccine injured ex-radiographer and punished NHS whistleblower.

This has been one of the most hard-hitting interviews to record given the content of the conversation. I was pleased to have the opportunity to speak with the brave and courageous Ruth McAuley. She is originally from New Zealand where she proudly qualified as a Radiographer and spent three years working out of Christchurch, New Zealand. She decided to spread her wings and travelled to the UK to sample the NHS and immediately noticed a top heavy and bureaucratic system, hierarchical and micromanaged compared with the more relaxed approach in her homeland.

She spent her career taking short fixed-term contracts working around the UK in Southampton, Wolverhampton, Newcastle, Salford, Cornwall among others but eventually settling in Liverpool.

In this conversation we discuss her views on all things covid related but mainly her experience of being vaccine injured herself. She took two AZ in order to ‘protect her family’ and her main reason to take the jab was to be able to go home which was fast becoming a communist state of NZ run by the ever more deranged Ardern that had mandated the jab for travel. It was either the jab or not seeing her elderly parents again. There simply wasn’t a choice. She was offered the booster and took the Pfizer jab (am still awaiting the safety data for multiple jabs from different brands co-administered in one patient),and shortly after, started to develop symptoms of malaise, tiredness, bruising easily and bleeding. A haematologist diagnosed an autoimmune thrombocytopenia that was obviously NOTHING to do with the jabs and one of those ‘coincidences’ that just keep on happening. She was faced with ostrich syndrome at every clinical appointment but for the odd off the record acknowledgements from more junior staff. She now has to take a monthly injection and had treatment resistent thrombocytopenia. These treatments are very expensive and not freely available in New Zealand. So, after taking the jab to travel to see her family in her homeland she is essentially stuck in the UK as a direct (yet unacknowledged) consequence of the jabs that she took to allow the aforementioned travel. Additionally, she lives in fear of catastrophic bleeding events from her dangerously low platelet counts. I hope the NHS are proud of what they have done to this poor patient but what’s worse is they are a fellow NHS ‘comrades’!

Not only that, but she has now become permanently reliant on the very NHS that has made her life a living hell since making a number of highly relevant patient focussed, safety centred,significant report Datix reports which we discuss in the conversation in her time at the trust which all clinicians are duty bound to flag. She was labelled a ‘serial reporter’ and deemed a troublemaker/rabble rouser. She was subsequently and sickeningly suspended by her trust for 12 months ‘for her behaviour’ with little communication which had a significant effect on her mental health and career. Subsequent to this she faced a 4.5-year tortuous process of investigation by her regulator HCPC with a similar playbook in operation for all NHS rebel whistleblowers. At the end of this ‘process is the punishment’ debacle, she eventually chose to leave the profession and hand her licence back despite the decision of no case to answer. The abuse received for raising genuinely held patient concerns, some being ‘never events’ and near misses face the wrath of the zero tolerance to whistleblower NHS God’s. She even spoke to a ‘freedom to speak up’ guardian and was told to ‘stay quiet and stop making reports’……..sweet irony!

This is certainly an emotional harrowing rollercoaster of a conversation.

Thank you all for your support on this project.

