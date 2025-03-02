Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Dr David Cartland’s Substack

Breaking the silence-the conversations

Episode #8 Andrew Horler
Dr. David Cartland
Mar 02, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

I was really pleased to welcome Andrew Horler and his dog Yeadon for today’s ‘Breaking the silence’ conversation. Andrew is ex ‘big pharma’ and worked for the pharmaceutical industry in senior roles which he discussed in the conversation as a Global subject matter EXPERT for Therma Fisher Science at the time of the ‘pandemic’ having worked in several la…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Dr David Cartland’s Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Dr David Cartland’s Substack
Dr David Cartland’s Substack
Authors
Dr. David Cartland
Recent Posts
Breaking the silence-the conversations
  Dr. David Cartland
Breaking the silence-the conversations
  Dr. David Cartland
Breaking the silence-the conversations
  Dr. David Cartland
Breaking the silence-the conversations
  Dr. David Cartland
Breaking the silence-the conversations
  Dr. David Cartland
Breaking the silence-the conversations
  Dr. David Cartland
Breaking the silence-the conversations
  Dr. David Cartland