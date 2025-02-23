Breaking the silence-the conversations.

As previously stated my aim for these conversations for now is to give new and never before heard whistleblowers the chance to speak out about their clinical experiences of the covid era. I am aiming for a no frills, raw and relaxed recorded conversation that are ‘perfect in their imperfections’.

Today, I welcomed the lovely and articulate retired staff and community nurse Julia De Sousa with a 31 year career across mainly NHS roles but latterly some private and agency roles retiring in 2024 due to the reasons we cover in her conversation. She is also a Psychotherapist since 2013 with a proportion of her clients being struggling NHS staff with mental health issues and trauma related interventions for PTSD. Her working career was mainly in the Dorset and Wiltshire but was born in Birmingham.

We discussed Julia’s experience of how the NHS has changed over the span of her career pre-covid era. We then look into her insight from a community/district nursing viewpoint where we discuss the distinct lack of people ill with covid with respiratory issues during the peak of the propaganda re covid mortality. We also discuss the general deterioration in health of her patients after a certain medical intervention was administered. This was also seen in cohorts of staff becoming quickly unwell after receiving boosters and being perpetually sick since.

We then discuss Julia’s perspective on masks, lockdowns, the propaganda and psyops of TV messaging with her expertise in neurolinguistic programming (NLP) and how the NHS ‘treats’ whistleblowers.

We also discuss the process of mass importation of overseas nurses that she was involved in assessing the competency of and where many fell short of the required standard the NMC nudged gently that reviews of decisions be made and allowances to pass sub-standard nurses into roles in UK hospitals!

Finally, we discuss her exciting current workload having left the NHS stranglehold and become a bio-resonance practitioner. She tells of a young multiply jabbed fit health young man with myocarditis whom she has treated to full symptom resolution while the poor patient is still waiting for NHS cardiology investigation and treatment two years on from his symptoms.

Julia can be found at thewavyclinic.co.uk.

Info re Bioresonance: https://thewavylineclinic.co.uk/resources/

Hope you enjoy this hard hitting conversation.