Breaking The Silence-the conversations

Bonus episode of Breaking The Silence: whistle-blowers. The aftermath with Andrew Horler.

We invited back Andrew from episode 8 of the whistle-blower series for the first exclusive return conversation to see how things have gone for him.

Andrew is ex ‘big pharma’ and worked for the pharmaceutical industry in senior roles which he discussed in the conversation as a Global subject matter EXPERT for Therma Fisher Science at the time of the ‘pandemic’ having worked in several large companies in a variety of roles. He graduated with a degree in Biotechnology from Nottingham University with a high mark. His roles included maintaining quality control, ethical and safe practices and flagging up any concerns perceived and acting accordingly in various areas of the drug development process.

I have known this brave, honest, ethical family man for a few years now originally meeting at a packed 15-minute city protest back in the day in Oxford. We have remained good friends since.

Andrew is a man who risked it all for ethics, safety and following evidence based early trial data SPEAKING AGAINST rushed development of the covid jabs and was treated like a criminal by his employers and eventually sacked.

We catch up on what Andrew has been up to since leaving the industry.

We pay particular attention to his new business venture helping those who have been abandoned by oncology medical colleagues and dumped into palliation at diagnosis or those who will never trust big pharma again and those who have researched for themselves some of the alternate approaches to cancer management wishing to be guided and signposted.

Find Faithwell & contact Andrew here: https://t.me/faithwell_uk