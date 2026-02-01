Dr David Cartland’s Substack

Breaking the silence-the conversations

Episode #29 John O’Looney
Dr. David Cartland
Feb 01, 2026

🚨Warning contains swearing!🚨

I’m always delighted to speak to John O’Looney and today was no exception. John is a funeral director based in Milton Keynes, England, who runs Milton Keynes Family Funeral Services (https://www.mkffs.co.uk/).

With over 20 years experience in the profession, he has gained a large following for his views and observations during the COVID-19 era & beyond with the aftermath of the C-19 jabs.

Here we discuss his career, insight into the last few years, those clots, doctors sheepish reactions to jab injuries & much more!

John quoted the following bible verse which seems so apt for these times, for those of us that ‘know’:

“For in much wisdom is much grief: and he that increaseth knowledge increaseth sorrow.” Ecclesiastes 1:18

I hope you enjoy this episode.

As ever thank you for all your support.

(Apologies for the slight technical hiccup at the beginning)

