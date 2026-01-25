Breaking the silence-the conversations

I was delighted to speak to Dr. My Le Trinh, a highly respected General Practitioner with nearly 30 years of exemplary medical practice. My Le has dedicated her life to serving her community with integrity and compassion, always putting her patients' health and well-being first.

Originally from Cambodia, My Le fled to the freedom of Australia aged 12 to escape the horrors of the Khmer Rouge, the Pol Pot regime that murdered her mother when she was 5.

My Le excelled at medicine and became a General Practitioner in Castle Hill, New South Wales.

Her ordeal began in 2021 when she prescribed ivermectin—a proven, safe, and effective medication—to treat patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her commitment to early treatment and saving lives led to her being targeted by health regulators, who prioritized enforcing rigid policies over addressing patient needs.

In this interview My Le talks about her upbringing, her career and her fight to be reinstated. A courageous, determined woman whose fight for her career has many parallels to my own.

You can find Dr Trinh on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/share/1D3g9Q6LRu/?

X: https://x.com/myletrinh123

There is also a petition in support of Dr Trinh, you can sign here:

https://www.change.org/p/petition-in-support-of-dr-myle-trinh-justice-and-integrity-in-medicine-don-t-donate-here