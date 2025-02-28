Breaking the silence-the conversations

Today I had a lovely chat with Ruth O’ Rafferty who is the co-founder of the Scottish Vaccine injury group. The group started with small numbers in 2022 of people reaching out to find some peer support following development of symptoms across a wide spectrum of bodily systems/functions with close temporal correlation to taking covid-19 jabs. These peopl…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Dr David Cartland’s Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.