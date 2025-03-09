Breaking the silence- the conversations

I was delighted to welcome this week, Annie Barr MBE, a first-time whistleblower & hear her opinions and insights into the NHS and covid era. Annie has a decorated academic past with an MA, BSc (Hons), RGN, PGCert, INP, ANP EPA Goldman Sachs graduate (Oxford University). She is the clinical director of AB health group, an external examiner for Stirling …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Dr David Cartland’s Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.