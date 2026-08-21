Today we relaunch the Breaking the silence: the conversations podcast with a hard hitting account of classic vaccine injury abandonment by all concerned.

We meet Lynne Walker who like many and for her own reasons trusted the medical profession and took up the offer of the false promise of safety and efficacy of the covid bioweapon.

Unfortunately and just like many of my previous interviews and coaching clients the stories are very very similar. Almost like there is a sinister playbook of denial aka ostrich syndrome.

Soon after the jab her health having previously been fit and healthy started to decline with a literal long list of multisystemic debilitating inflammatory symptoms ranging across her entire body.

Rather than receive a careful systems enquiry, examination and investigation appropriate to the presenting symptoms, Lynne like many other before her face dismissal, basic yet irrelevant cursory investigation to be told ‘everything is normal’ and that despite the medical doctors being baffled, they knew one thing for certain…..none of her constellation of cumulative symptoms progressing since the jab and not before were absolutely in no way related to the Covid shot!! (A very similar story)……

In an emotional discussion we go through the long list of precedent symptoms and the impact they have on her daily life.

The very people she trusted the advice of to take the jab left her abandoned, gaslit along the way and offered absolutely zero acknowledgement let alone advice on how to treat or reverse some of the symptoms faced with.

It was due to this circumstance that she sought out people who had spoken out and researched extensively the negative and dangerous cumulative effects of a non human spike protein being endlessly produced by a human cell. How a medical professional could not see this as frankensteins medicine let alone unable to acknowledge the pathology, or hypothesise the obvious immune system damage, inflammation, autoimmunity, protein plaque depostion and tissue damage that would ensure whan the genetic material for spike protein is injected and widely biodistributed across the entire human body.

The medical profession is guilty of many things but lab ratting the human race is unforgivable and must face regulatory oversight and justice…… we can but hope for this unlikely future hope of realisation.

Like all good medical disasters, we all know that scandals as big as this take 20-40 years to come out. Ruining the lives of victims and outspoken whistleblower medics with consummate ease and without conscience, morals or ethics.