Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Dr David Cartland’s Substack

Breaking the silence-the conversations

Episode #11 Victoria Embley & Mick Stott (Spectrum)
Dr. David Cartland
Mar 14, 2025
∙ Paid
4
Share

I am delighted to introduce an extremely truth bomb filled episode from the perspective of this extremely interesting couple.

Dr David Cartland’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

First, we meet Victoria Embley where we discuss her experience of covid-19 from …

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Dr David Cartland’s Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Dr David Cartland’s Substack
Dr David Cartland’s Substack
Authors
Dr. David Cartland
Recent Posts
Breaking the silence-the conversations
  Dr. David Cartland
Breaking the silence- the conversations
  Dr. David Cartland
Breaking the silence-the conversations
  Dr. David Cartland
Breaking the silence-the conversations
  Dr. David Cartland
Breaking the silence-the conversations
  Dr. David Cartland
Breaking the silence-the conversations
  Dr. David Cartland
Breaking the silence-the conversations
  Dr. David Cartland