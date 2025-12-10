Breaking The Silence-the conversations

When a member of the public searches for Operation Talla they get a very different result to what we discussed in this episode of Breaking The Silence today. In one NPCC article you see the following account of the operation discussing a commendation event in 2022.

https://news.npcc.police.uk/releases/outstanding-contributions-to-the-national-pandemic-response-commended-by-chiefs

A quote from this article reads: ‘Operation Talla brought out the professionalism, capability and reliability of the entire UK police service in response to a critical incident unlike any other in living memory. The objectives of Operation Talla sought to preserve life, maintain law and order, and prevent crime; all while maintaining the core policing service during a period of uncertainty, and; assisting colleagues in the NHS as they fought the worst effects of this pandemic.’

This short summary by Ian Clayton of the Ethical Approach group (@ethicalapproach on the X platform) tells a very different story of events. However, all receipts were kept on this story of police corruption on the grandest of scales.

‘Operation Talla also developed guidelines for officers to log vaccine-related “intimidation” incidents and pseudo-legal complaints under specific operations. This led to: A categorisation of dissenting legal or professional speech (e.g., criticisms of vaccine rollout) as potential public order issues. Regulatory bodies relying on police intelligence or complaints arising from such operations to trigger investigations into doctors’ conduct. Example: Doctors who shared anti-vaccine sentiments or legal critiques online were more likely to face regulatory complaints—sometimes originating from police referrals or coordinated campaigns.’

Link to document here:

https://ethicalapproach.co.uk/operation_talla.pdf