Breaking The Silence-the conversations

*** Conversation discussed include sexual/suicide themes***

Post SSRI sexual dysfunction (PSSD) with Roy Whaley & Daryl Brown.

SSRI’s (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors) are antidepressants and are widely prescribed in the NHS. When patients are counselled on the use of SSRI, information on the potential for PSSD is absent from the discussion. SSRI’s prescriptions have increased year on year, in 2022 1 in 6 individuals are currently taking regularly, a 35% increase over a year period. Even more troubling is a recent King’s college study demonstrating wider use in younger cohorts.

In terms of efficacy regarding mental health ¾ people feel they help their condition and ¼ state no difference or worse on them.

The latest study on PSSD shows an incidence of <0.5% with 1 in 216 people affected. This figure is limited by likely reporter bias due to non-reporting secondary to embarrassment as well as low physician awareness. PSSD includes persisting symptom constellation long after cessation of the drug and effects can include genital numbness/anaesthesia, low libido, erectile issues and anorgasmia (not able to climax during intercourse).

Today I interview Roy and Daryl both severely affected by PSSD. During this harrowing and sensitive discussion, both show bravery in trying to raise awareness of this important issue which seems to have been ignored for far too long from discussion and pre-SSRI counselling.

We discuss symptomatology, its understandable impact on psychological function, relationships as well as a continued effort by the medical profession to dismiss and gaslight people who are affected by this.

For more information on PSSD please visit the links below.

Back in 2022 Roy wrote the following article under the pseudo name of Spruce but later decided to go public about his PSSD, the article gives a concise overview of how he was treated by the medical profession when trying to seek help and support: https://rxisk.org/the-caste-system-in-medicine/

More than 20% of the reported antidepressant-induced sexual dysfunction incidents to the MHRA were for it permanently persisting beyond use.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-4332998/Can-depression-pills-sabotage-love-life.html#:~:text=They%20responded%2C%20saying%20there%20had%20been%201%2C420%20reported%20cases%20of%20sexual%20dysfunction%2C%20with%20290%20persisting%20after%20the%20drug%20was%20stopped.

SSRIs/antidepressants are prescribed to delay ejaculation in men through ‘receptor desensitisation’ as the British National Formulary suggests:

https://bnf.nice.org.uk/treatment-summaries/premature-ejaculation/

Antidepressants used on peadophiles in a programme dubbed ‘chemical castration’

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/law-and-order/3966139/Sex-offenders-volunteer-for-chemical-castration-drug-treatment.html

Antidepressants and antipsychotics used on peadophiles

https://www.cochrane.org/evidence/CD007989_drug-treatments-sexual-offenders-or-those-risk-offending

Clinical effectiveness and cost-consequences of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors in the treatment of sex offenders

https://www.journalslibrary.nihr.ac.uk/hta/HTA6280#/abstract

Antidepressant-induced sexual dysfunction occurs at the same rate a truamatic brain injuries cause sexual dysfunction, 1 in 2.

https://www.betterhealth.vic.gov.au/health/conditionsandtreatments/brain-injury-and-sexual-issues

The 2017 version of the BNF in the Antipsychotics section stated that “Sexual dysfunction is one of the main causes of non-adherence to antipsychotic medication”

https://blogger.googleusercontent.com/img/b/R29vZ2xl/AVvXsEiMv0lFHzrxCAsHNjjBJMBmq6vooJOPtv66AmDqFDaxD8FfgjbdyE2_hRW7dga4GHX45FlEK9798wwOKgnHXFewDKNxnTQ3z14L-MkhCRyJw9NW8fpAQN6edKq3u8rGnv5MKH_h2-rz6Lw/s1600/BNF.png

https://blogger.googleusercontent.com/img/b/R29vZ2xl/AVvXsEjU_HzJW67FQWeNhiKoT9rvwyE8jhyphenhyphenNxqt8TKLxoag-I_4pzirlLVJ8fqikCgzAE8POwYobp_XAFLG7NsLSKFHHCMY1VtPCwgctte8YMf7tINh2iB4x8z0O34qrXeup7wLcnWHDeoPywyU/s1600/BNF4.png

John Virapen (ex Ely & Lily managing director) confessing that he bribed prozac (“the first blockbuster” SSRI) onto the market at 11m and 23 seconds in.

If you’ve been affected by PSSD please contact:

The PSSD Network

https://www.pssdnetwork.org/