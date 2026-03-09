Breaking the silence-the conversations

Today I was delighted to catch up with Dan Couch after meeting him at the recent Healing Beyond Covid conference in Guernsey last month & hearing what he has been through.

Dan has played a pioneering role in a loud and visible wake up call to the communities of Guernsey in the Channel Islands.

Having enjoyed good health and a physical job prior to the jab, he wanted to ‘do the right thing’ and took the Covid shot for benevolent reasons. We run through the timeline of catastrophic physical adverse events that Dan experienced.

Instead of support, concern and empathy, Dan like many others has faced ignorance, gaslighting and a distinct lack of interest across the board to investigate and manage the pathophysiology at play. He has been told his many red flag symptoms are ‘functional’ and simply related to mental health and trauma with very little in way of thorough assessment and clinical investigation. He has brought together a group of fellow jab victims from what was an initial meeting with a single other sufferer to a solid group that stick together and research ways to ameliorate the symptoms experienced and support each other. A sad indictment of a medical profession that people are having to research these matters for themselves and form such groups. The gaslighting turns out to be not an exception but an amaranth stand of denial by an allegedly ‘noble’ profession.

We finally discuss the specific situation in Guernsey, unique in that it is an island population and word spreads as well as epidemiological data trends. As the island awakens and awareness grows in many ways thanks to the grassroots movement Dan has pioneered, we saw a packed house for a recent evidence based conference which I attended personally. No sign of any jab cultists in the house to partake in two days of data, evidence, studies and citations. The event wasn’t without criticism though, even before it had started. A critical letter written by Frank Han to the Bailiwick Express. Han, a paediatric cardiologist now based in the US was scathing of several due to present including Dr Peter McCullough and Dr Tess Lawrie, claiming the conference ‘is going to help almost nobody. I have the proof’ was quickly rebutted by Brian Robertson (DPhil). Links to both letters below.

As Dan continues bravely in his battle re health and waking up the Guernsey health board and curing the bad case of ostrich syndrome going around I wish him all the best in his continued health journey and raising awareness of the issues the jab injured community face.

Letter from Dr Han: https://www.bailiwickexpress.com/opinion-ge/reader-letter-the-healing-beyond-covid-conference-is-going-to-help-almost-nobody-i-have-the-proof/

Rebuttal from Brian Robertson (DPhil)

https://www.bailiwickexpress.com/opinion-ge/reader-letter-in-support-of-the-guernsey-healing-beyond-covid-conference/