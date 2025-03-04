I am writing this short commentary regarding the censorship of dissenting COVID-19 views in my personal experience. Suppression of alternative reviews was one of the alarming aspects of the scamdemic, debate was never an option with a zero tolerance by employers and regulators. This happened in lock step to anyone who had a difference of opinion on the science that was being rolled out on the world in unison. Fear was ramped up led by the government nudge units, behavioural insights team and Spy-B among others. The public were told the science was settled and that safe and effective was the only interpretation. Alongside this more shady and underhand techniques were used in particular social media trolling of any dissenting voices was swift, aggressive, fixated and harassing. I didn’t accept this and fought back.

Going back to the very beginning, I worked in very quiet urgent care and primary care facilities in the Midlands, but 4 years ago moved to a similar arena of practice in Cornwall. However, while in the Midlands I spent my spare time visiting the local hospitals giving out food donations to the ‘heroic and exhausted’ staff. Each time I visited with my offerings I was greeted by empty departments, wards and corridors with doctors sitting around. Not only was my experience not the shoulder to shoulder packed out waiting rooms I expected but quieter than an average footfall than would be expected for the time of year. That was in stark contrast to the BBC version of events and governmental apocalyptic daily updates from Whitty, Van Tam et al.

At a similar time, I was seeing a startling and inexplicable trend of applying a death tally that rolled along our screens daily increasing but clearly stating in the small print the figure was deaths from any cause within 28 days of a positive test. This was absurd! So, a road traffic fatality with a covid positive test last week would have been included as a covid death. My own cancer patients dying in hospice or patients I had sent in with strokes or MI’s succumbing to their acute illness were also having covid-19 put on their death certificates either as 1 a) (the primary cause of death) or part 2. This is when the penny dropped. What a ridiculous way of calculating deaths in a pandemic scenario. At the time we were daily assessing via numerous tele-consults ‘covid-19’ positive patients and but for two exceptions where they were breathless and hypoxic the VAST majority had self-limiting upper respiratory symptoms similar to a seasonal flu and no worse. There just was never a signal of devastation that the media and government were promoting in lockstep.

And then came the holy grail. The vaccine. Treatments (new or repurposed) with demonstrable mechanisms of benefit and were helping improve patients such as steroids, ivermectin, vitamin D et al were swiftly demonised, ridiculed and vilified despite efficacy. As you are likely aware vaccines take approximately 8-10 years to navigate the clinical trial process. This vaccine was up and running in a matter of weeks. I smelt a rat. The biggest rat of all was the novel nature of the mRNA platform being brought in incognito with injecting doctors seemingly unaware that even by its own manufacturers descriptions this was most definitely NOT a conventional vaccine. We have never used this technology in humans outside of trial and most certainly never injected LNP’s (lipid nanoparticles) into humans. I then heard about manufacturer indemnity deals, Pfizer attempting to hide safety data for 75 years and the embellishment of benefit by using statistical illusions like relative risk reduction to inflate efficacy claims when absolute risk reduction was miniscule.

Over in the hospital, PCR testdemic was at fever pitch people being admitted for a broken leg ending up on covid wards due to the PCR on entry policy showing no respiratory symptoms. Once ventilated, the grim reaper wasn’t far away from visiting and an alarming practice of pre-emptive ventilating of patients with patent airways and maintained oxygen saturations on nasal cannula oxygen or NIV (non-invasiveventilation) blew my mind! Looking at covid ITU protocols heavy on midazolam and diamorphine with high doses of synergistic respiratory depressants being used in patients with alleged respiratory distress in addition to suppressing their immune systems with high doses of dexamethasone and literally nuking their lungs with high ventilation pressures. This is not speculative. I have seen the notes of many who suffered iatrogenic harm/death and have all the receipts.

Nothing made sense and still doesn’t to this day. The pseudoscience blew my mind with the top medical brains falling hook line and sinker for it. Natural immunity became a ‘conspiracy’ as did herd immunity. Step aside the ‘VACCINE’ (gene therapy) was cast as the saviour of the apocalypse.

I must admit that the speed and efficiency of setting up jabbatoire’s was worthy of logistical praise as the prospect of ‘saving lives’ whet the appetite of the NHS and a band of jabbing volunteers to begin the role out like good little sheep. The efficiency of the pneumatic drill like jabbing was commendable if only the jabs were either safe or effective. Every man and his dog was able to ‘have a go’ at becoming a ‘vaccinator’.

After the first jab hit the arms of the masses, I started to hear about immediate adverse reactions up and down the country at jab centres but in my day-to-day practice didn’t see too much of a warning signal other than the odd painful arm/infection of injection site, persistent lymphadenopathy and some reactive arthritis cases. Likewise, after jab 2 I saw similar but more numerous of these types of reactions and perhaps the odd venous thromboembolism above baseline. However, jab 3 was when things hit the fan for me and an alarming uptick in multitudes of comorbidity hit my own clinical practice in a relatively small town practice like a tidal wave. Clots, strokes, myocarditis. Neurological issues, autoimmune reactions. The list went on. I don’t think there isn’t a presentation that I haven’t heard accounts of in my time supporting the jab injured. All with temporal associations with the jab and all on the background of good health on the whole. As time went by, I started to see and hear about haematological issues, fertility issues, menstrual issues, cognitive issues culminating in my latter practice of seeing much more aggressive cancers in younger cohorts that were palliative at diagnosis.

I spoke out early after noticing the initial uptick to be met locally and within my surgery of a collective case of Ostrich syndrome. Heads were in the sand, and no one wanted to hear or read articles of high interest given published data started to follow suit and case reports/series. I remember taking some myocarditis studies into my surgery (that were about to roll out the jab on the 12–17-year-old cohort) to be greeted with a collective sigh one member of staff exclaiming ‘we don’t want to hear your conspiracy theories’ while I brandished an article from JAMA! I left this surgery after having a private conversation that all staff agreed that the move to this age cohort was unnecessary given the low risk of the disease and that they ‘would not have their own children injected’ to 24h later seeing the very people who made these comments pushing the 12-17y old jab campaign on their practice website! My time of trying my best to raise the alarm locally and through the right channels at the practice had come to an end.

Going public

My initial reaction to my concerns constantly falling on deaf ears and being ignored was to take a more academic approach. I set up a PowerPoint presentation of early data about covid admissions and deaths being higher in the vaccinated cohorts, some case series and published journals of an evolving concerns regarding clots and myopericarditis particularly in the young age groups. I offered to present this at local surgeries. I never received a response to this offer and the slide deck remains well and truly unpresented to this day. I resigned from the practice mentioned above due to a breach in ethical standards in my view and decided to use social media to give my voice some visibility and traction. The public needed to hear my concerns and to see that the science most definitely not settled.

Twitter became my modality of choice regarding social media. I also decided to use Meta platforms Instagram and Facebook in addition to the more ‘professional’ LinkedIn. Following my initial entrance onto twitter I made a high number of posts to set the standard of my reason for entering the murky world of social media. I posted my resignation publicly and reasons for. Soon after, my social media traction across the platforms grew rapidly and having made my podcast whistleblower debut on the UK Column interest in my views publicly grew. I was invited onto a number of podcasters shows and the domino effect went from there. However, as my traction and engagement/follower count went up, there was a distinct uptick in several concerning phenomenon.

Censorship

Fairly swiftly into the process of posting evolving but ‘contrary to the narrative’ government data, published articles and other dissenting voices opinions the social media ‘fact checkers’ stepped in. My first experience of this was when my initially well received commentary on LinkedIn was curtailed with a permanent ban for posting an interview where I literally hold up Moderna and Pfizer SEC submissions reading them out on camera regarding the novel nature, genetic mechanism and then going on to discuss Pfizer's incidental pregnancy data (as pregnant women were excluded from the trial) which had damning results re severe adverse events and fetal loss. Literally read them out fully referenced ad verbatim from the companies own pages (1). Banned permanently.

What followed was a succession of mainstream social media bans and warnings. Many of my posted articles despite being from scientific papers overall were ‘fact checked’ by obscure organisations and posts removed or warnings were placed on them. This all happened swiftly and in lockstep across Meta and Twitter. Instagram had a warning if anyone wanted to follow me were reminded ‘are you sure you want to follow this person as they spread misinformation’ which still to this day is active on my account. Facebook were issuing me with ‘disciplinary’ action moving my posts down the feed with varying degrees of suppression of posts and taking away privileges such as using FB messenger for my ‘infringements’. Twitter was worse as I will cover in the next section but similar levels of post suppression and accounts being banned ‘for misinformation’ without a reason. At this point it was clear to see there was something amiss and sinister in the realm of supressing dissenting voices.

I decided after spending many hours chatting and helping vaccine injured clients to do some recordings to allow the ‘court of public opinion’ to decide on whether they felt these accounts of jab injuries were causal and if they felt attribution of the events to the administration of the jab was fair and valid. I set up a YouTube channel as platform of choice due to ease of use and reach. I had recorded my first interview with a spouse of a crescendo stroke victim and uploaded it as soon as it downloaded. Within 2 hours I had received a one week ban from uploading any further material due to their policy of misinformation. In the interim week I recorded 6 further interviews (all will be published to my Substack shortly) and uploaded them all within minutes of the ban elapsing. I woke up the next day to an email saying I had once again breached the terms of YouTube and received a permanent ban from further uploads. All for interviewing vaccine injured patients and letting them give account of their experiences.

Trolls

The trolling experience has been one of the most alarming and sinister examples of attempts to suppress and censor Covid dissenters. For any of my peers who have dared to speak out on formerly twitter now X would be aware of a mass troll group (who will remain nameless) but doubtless you will all know who I am referring to. Proudly announcing to the GMC that they were an organised group of scientists and doctors that had been tasked with ‘targeting’ me. I won’t give them the air time in this article but what ensued was a clear orchestrated pile on attack, harassment, bullying, doxing, cyber and real life stalking and hacking to name but a few examples. This group spend day and night in coordinated attacks mainly ad hominem and lacking in substantive debate/discourse and a distinct lack of scientific/data to rebut. This group pre-Elon Musk takeover wielded power over the platform and mass reported dissident accounts leading to successful mass banning. This was happening to all of my dissenting colleagues in lockstep. Debate on X had a zero-tolerance label attached. Twitter was the worst for censorship as it was plagued with this infestation of nameless, faceless trolls many of which went a step further instigating the mass reporting to the GMC, in addition to contacting my places of work, ex-colleagues and family/friends. There was and is no low that these creatures will not stoop to even in 2025 when they have lost the debate with beyond all reasonable doubt irrefutable evidence of unsafe and defective!

GMC

Carrie McEwan the top dog at GMC spoke last year publicly about the weaponization of GMC reporting as a tool of suppression (2). This has swiftly been ignored, and the GMC have entertained some 235 complaints about me. A recent subject access request to them led to the discovery that 210 have been thrown in the dustbin. Some comical attempts to report me by these mainly anonymous individuals was clear evidence of coordinated and malicious reporting to damage my reputation and mental health. The GMC fail to acknowledge this. Cries of ‘Dr Cartland is spreading misinformation on social media’ without any evidence was by far the most common report that thankfully the GMC (in my case but apply variably in other strike off’s) acknowledging my right to freedom of speech and expression under ECHR. I have been under a 3-year process of investigation, my human rights to a fair trial and free speech flouted at will by the GMC and MPTS. Crippling legal costs, virtual house arrest for the tribunal, banning of ALL of my witnesses from speaking in my defence, the 3-year process and distinct lack of care and empathy towards the registrant can be summed up by the overarching treatment as disgraced criminal! The GMC kindly contact my practices early in the process and before my chance to rebut to inform them as a kind FYI based on un-evidenced and undefended allegations. I never worked at these places again. The MPTS have publicised the listing which thanks to my trolls is now number 1 hit on most search engines making inaccurate, unevidenced and blatantly inaccurate false allegations that have left my mental health, finances, reputation and beloved career in tatters leading to adjournment of proceedings due to strong suicidal ideation. Interestingly, since the adjournment no one from the GMC has been in touch to check in on me despite the track record of high suicidal ideation in investigated registrants (3).

In summary, speaking out has led to suppression, censorship, character and reputational assassination in addition to the end of my conventional medical career. I always get asked if I had my time again would I do the same? I regret nothing. When I became a doctor, I signed up to a professional oath to ‘First do no harm’ and code of conduct underpinning good medical practice, ethics and standards which I follow to the letter. I took an oath to become an ethical, safety focussed, evidence-based doctor, with attention to holistic patient centred care. They went after the children and pregnant women with unconscionable ease and the collective lack of will to follow the DUTY of candour or speak out in 2025 is sickening. I am proud of my stand. I have taken hit after hit, but I go back to my medical school interview response to why I want to become a doctor as stated above. I had no option to remain quiet. I had the same financial and career driven motivations to not speak out but on the balance, I wouldn’t be able to sleep at night or look myself in the mirror if I had remained so.

I find it ironic as a final thought that those that set out to damage me have simply amplified my presence and voice across all social media platforms so I would like to thank every troll for your abject failure in breaking me, silencing me and ending my career! What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger!

References

(1) https://rumble.com/v13s3zw-06052022-dr-david-cartland-rise-with-bnt-63.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

(2) https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/05/25/doctors-referred-regulator-intimidate-whistleblowers-gmc/

(3) https://www.pulsetoday.co.uk/news/clinical-areas/mental-health-and-addiction/four-in-ten-gps-under-gmc-investigation-have-suicidal-thoughts/