The dark days of these last few years,

A new war, no need to fight,

Totalitarian legacy,

A battle of dark versus light.

A new disease sweeps through the world,

The media swelled the public fears,

That broke a generations psyche,

With a multitude of tears.

Day after day the psyops grew,

Of death, despair, infection,

Apocalyptic imagery,

A solution……gene injection.

Locked in, shut down, alone in homes,

The elderly in isolation,

Images of palms on windows spread,

Accepted by the nation.

The fear of God into our kids,

Governments enforced the rules,

The tears of all our children’s eyes

Masked up, sent home from school.

At warp speed, solutions found,

Lockdowns, masks, distance, big pharm,

The speed of science, before we paused,

Injections into arms.

It all seemed rushed, corners cut,

Ethics and safety swept aside,

The solution in a Pfizer vial,

Turned into genocide.

The harms became apparent,

When the roll out gathered pace,

Injured, hurt, perpetually ill,

The despair on my patients face!

Reflecting now I can’t explain

The overreach and violence

Displayed by those charged to keep us safe,

But met by colleagues silence.

Where is the anger, where is the rage?

The public lost their fight,

Our children’s future met with apathy,

Darkness seeming to defeat the light.

But when all hope seems to have been lost,

A small remnant awaken,

In isolation a few stand out,

The fire in their souls are shaken.

Against all odds, Against the flock,

In isolation first, against mounting derision,

An army of brave soldiers build,

To fight totalitarian division

There is a hope, there is a dream,

That we beat this reigning fraud,

Stand up, fight on, small victories count,

A critical mass aboard.

It’s time to stand, fight back be free,

Resist the great reset,

A new world order nobody wants,

Look back with no regret.