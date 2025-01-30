The dark days of these last few years,
A new war, no need to fight,
Totalitarian legacy,
A battle of dark versus light.
A new disease sweeps through the world,
The media swelled the public fears,
That broke a generations psyche,
With a multitude of tears.
Day after day the psyops grew,
Of death, despair, infection,
Apocalyptic imagery,
A solution……gene injection.
Locked in, shut down, alone in homes,
The elderly in isolation,
Images of palms on windows spread,
Accepted by the nation.
The fear of God into our kids,
Governments enforced the rules,
The tears of all our children’s eyes
Masked up, sent home from school.
At warp speed, solutions found,
Lockdowns, masks, distance, big pharm,
The speed of science, before we paused,
Injections into arms.
It all seemed rushed, corners cut,
Ethics and safety swept aside,
The solution in a Pfizer vial,
Turned into genocide.
The harms became apparent,
When the roll out gathered pace,
Injured, hurt, perpetually ill,
The despair on my patients face!
Reflecting now I can’t explain
The overreach and violence
Displayed by those charged to keep us safe,
But met by colleagues silence.
Where is the anger, where is the rage?
The public lost their fight,
Our children’s future met with apathy,
Darkness seeming to defeat the light.
But when all hope seems to have been lost,
A small remnant awaken,
In isolation a few stand out,
The fire in their souls are shaken.
Against all odds, Against the flock,
In isolation first, against mounting derision,
An army of brave soldiers build,
To fight totalitarian division
There is a hope, there is a dream,
That we beat this reigning fraud,
Stand up, fight on, small victories count,
A critical mass aboard.
It’s time to stand, fight back be free,
Resist the great reset,
A new world order nobody wants,
Look back with no regret.
Thank you for those heartfelt words. My wife and I have tears in our eyes as the words bring back memories of what happened. I only know of you, Dr Sam White and Dr Steve James who stood up like men and said No. There must be many others. We want a world that includes Pharma but is not controlled by it. Let us fight to get that world back.
Do we have the isolation and purification of this new bird flu?
Avian flu virus H5N1: No proof for existence, pathogenicity, or pandemic potential; non-“H5N1” causation omitted
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7173052/
Microscope Proves , chicken flu, Fraud.
https://protonmagic.substack.com/p/chick-filet-virus-grips-wikistan?triedRedirect=true
More fakery from the wizards
Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel Says They ‘Copied & Pasted’ the Spike Sequence From the Chinese Government
https://open.substack.com/pub/lionessofjudah/p/moderna-ceo-we-never-had-access-to?r=145evj&utm_medium=ios
Do we have the isolation and purification documents of Covid 19 it appears it never existed?
FOIs reveal that health/science institutions around the world (225 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 isolation/purification, anywhere, ever
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/
They knew contagion didn't exist after the 1923 Lancaster Study, but they continued to push the fear narrative to keep a control on humanity.
https://en.rattibha.com/thread/1629159544348717061
ABOUT A YEAR INTO THE KANSAS FLU A STUDY CAME OUT CALLED THE THE
LANDMARK STUDY OF MILTON J.
ROSENAU, MD, "EXPERIMENTS TO DETERMINE MODE OF SPREAD OF INFLUENZA," WAS PUBLISHED IN THE JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN MEDICAL
ASSOCIATION IN 1919.
https://www.ggarchives.com/Influenza/TheRosenauExperiment-1918-1919.html
Dr Jane Ruby explains the genocidal Globalist agenda a must watch
https://x.com/RealDrJaneRuby/status/1876833307620409668?t=5RCGnvy0qXHVcikKzTpTNA&s=09